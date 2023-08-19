Japan Startup Connects Travelers with Short-Staffed Hotels

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--A new type of travel is spreading in Japan in which tourists help out at hotels for money and enjoy sightseeing, as the industry struggles to secure workers amid a post-pandemic tourism recovery.

A startup is offering a service to refer travelers to short-staffed accommodation facilities willing to offer free-of-charge stays in exchange for work.

In July, a freelance worker in his 20s was seen working hard serving breakfast, cleaning up and restocking guest room amenities at Tagaogi, a "ryokan" Japanese-style inn facing Lake Yamanaka in Yamanakako, Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo.

"I can get to know more about the place by working," said the traveler, who visited a restaurant recommended by a local resident as well as Oshinohakkai spring-fed ponds at the foot of Mount Fuji.

The traveler and the ryokan were connected by a service called Otetsutabi. Tagaogi struggled to find workers from nearby areas, but by using Otetsutabi it found more people than it needed who wanted to work for stays.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]