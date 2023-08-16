Visitors to Japan Climb 16-Fold in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in July rose by around 16-fold from a year earlier to 2,320,600, or 77.6 pct of the level of the same month in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

In June, the number of visitors to the country totaled about 2.07 million, or 72.0 pct of the level four years before.

Excluding visitors from mainland China, the number of such visitors in July came to 103.4 pct of the 2019 level, exceeding pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

The figures signaled a strong recovery in demand for travel to Japan among people in other parts of East Asia, such as South Korea, and the United States.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]