Komeito's Yamaguchi, Philippine Pres. Discuss Security Ties

Manila, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed Wednesday to strengthen security cooperation between the two countries.

During their meeting at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, the president said the Southeast Asian country intends to cooperate with Japan not only in the trade and business fields but also in the security and defense areas.

At a press conference after the meeting, Yamaguchi said that Japan and the Philippines "should explore possible cooperation from the standpoint that unilateral changes to the status quo by force should not be allowed," as the Philippines has a territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea.

The Japanese politician also said that the two countries should consider expanding bilateral cooperation to strengthen coastal security.

As part of his overseas tour until Aug. 24, Yamaguchi will also visit Indonesia and Vietnam. He will visit China from Aug. 28 after returning to Japan once.

