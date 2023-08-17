Japan Ministries, Agencies Mull Handling of Twitter's Blue Bird Icon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese government ministries and agencies are considering the handling of Twitter's blue bird icon on their websites after the social media platform was rebranded as X.

The platform, launched in 2006, is used by ministries and agencies for their public relations activities, as well as to share disaster and other information.

Elon Musk bought the platform's operator, and in late July changed both the name and logo of the platform to X.

Many of the 11 ministries and the Cabinet Office remain undecided about whether to make changes to their websites to reflect the rebranding.

The Justice Ministry and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism are "considering" what to do with the old icon, and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfatre is "monitoring the situation," according to officials of the ministries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]