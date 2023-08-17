Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Announce New Hotline: U.S. Official

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea will announce at their trilateral summit meeting Friday that they will establish a hotline for use by their leaders and senior government officials, a senior U.S. government official said Wednesday.

Kurt Campbell, Indo-Pacific coordinator at the U.S. National Security Council, told an event hosted by a think tank in Washington that the three countries are responsible for promoting dialogue and ensuring emergency response.

According to Campbell, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will also announce that their countries will hold a three-way summit meeting every year.

These plans are aimed at institutionalizing the trilateral framework so that security cooperation will not be affected even if political relations deteriorate between them in the future.

Also likely to be discussed at the upcoming summit are support for Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, and the need to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, as well as measures to address North Korea's rapid development of nuclear weapons and missiles. The Japanese, U.S. and South Korean leaders are expected to agree to promote an international order based on the rule of law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]