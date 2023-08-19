1923 Quake Led to 1st Disaster Site Visits by Imperial Family

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--The major earthquake that struck Tokyo and surrounding areas a century ago was the first disaster after which Japan's crown prince and empress visited affected sites, paving the way for Imperial visits to disaster-struck areas in the modern day.

The late Emperor Hirohito was crown prince and regent to the ailing Emperor Yoshihito, posthumously known as Emperor Taisho, when the quake occurred on Sept. 1, 1923.

According to records preserved at the Imperial Household Archives, then Crown Prince Hirohito was in charge of responding to the disaster on behalf of his father. As the Emperor rested at an Imperial villa in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture in eastern Japan, the Crown Prince inspected central Tokyo on horseback on Sept. 15 that year.

Three days later, he visited the site of the former Imperial Army clothing depot in Tokyo where some 38,000 people burned to death. He also visited Yokohama and Yokosuka, both in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Oct. 10, 1923.

The quake, which killed three members of the Imperial Family, struck while preparations were underway for the wedding scheduled for November 1923 between the Crown Prince and his fiancee, known posthumously as Empress Kojun.

