Shareholders OK Kusuri No Aoki Proposals despite Oasis Opposition

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Shareholders of Kusuri No Aoki Holdings Co. approved all proposals by the Japanese drugstore operator Thursday, defeating efforts by Hong Kong-based investment fund Oasis Management Co. to reject them.

At a meeting in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, shareholders voted in favor of proposals from the company, including the reappointment of President Hironori Aoki, a member of the company's founding family.

Oasis last month called on other shareholders to vote against the reappointment of Aoki and other proposals from the company.

In its proposals submitted in July, the fund complained that the founding family has treated minority shareholders unfairly, saying Kusuri No Aoki set an unreasonably low exercise price for stock options that allowed the president and others to purchase company shares.

Shareholders rejected all five proposals by Oasis, including its own slate of outside directors.

