Elderly Care Tech on Rise in Graying Japan

Tokyo/Kobe, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Technology companies in Japan are increasingly offering cutting-edge products for nursing care and welfare, aiming to reduce home care burdens and invigorate seniors who have difficulty going out as the country's population is graying.

Sourcenext Corp. has teamed up with Tellus You Care Inc. to start selling the U.S. startup's device to provide safety for aging people living alone.

Using millimeter-wave radar, a technology used in self-driving vehicles, the device can measure sleep habits, heart rate and breathing rate, simply by attaching it to the wall of a bedroom.

With a smartphone app linked with the device, people can check the condition of aging family members living alone, detecting abnormalities such as not waking up as usual.

The base price is 39,800 yen, with the dedicated app available for 1,980 yen per month. Sourcenext aims to sell one million units by the end of fiscal 2029.

