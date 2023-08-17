Japan Publishers Voice Copyright Concerns over Generative AI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Newspaper Publishers & Editors Association and three other industry groups released a joint statement Thursday expressing concern that copyright protection is not being adequately considered in the development of generative artificial intelligence.

The other organizations are the Japan Magazine Publishers Association, the Japan Photographic Copyright Association and the Japan Book Publishers Association.

In the joint statement, the organizations said that current generative AI creates content based on the analysis of large amounts of data collected from the internet without the consent of and payments to copyright holders.

The statement said that Japan's copyright law is more favorable to AI learning than those of other countries, and pointed to the unclear nature of the interpretation of a provision of the law that prohibits the use of copyrighted material for learning purposes if it would "unreasonably prejudice the interests of the copyright owner."

As a result, large amounts of content could be created without benefit to copyright holders, making it difficult for them to continue their creative activities, the four associations said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]