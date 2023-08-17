LDP's Abe Faction to Shift to Collective Leadership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Members of the largest faction of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which was previously led by slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, basically agreed on Thursday to introduce a collective leadership system.

The faction will form a new leadership team as its decision-making body.

Ryu Shionoya, former chairman of the LDP's General Council, will serve as coordinator of the faction, while the post of the faction's chairman will be kept vacant.

The faction had struggled with how it should be run following the death of Abe, who was its chairman until he was gunned down in July last year. Even after Thursday's agreement at a faction meeting, some members remain opposed to the collective leadership system.

The new leadership team will consist mainly of current and former cabinet ministers, Shionoya told reporters after the meeting. It is expected to take time to form the team, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]