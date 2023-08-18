Japanese Buddhist Monks Recount Horror of Maui Wildfire

Newsfrom Japan

Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese monks at Buddhist temples on the Hawaiian island of Maui have recounted their experience of surviving the wildfire that swept across the island from Aug. 8.

One monk said that he wants to revive his temple after it was engulfed in flames, while another expressed a sense of helplessness following the devastation.

"Wildfires are very common," said Gensho Hara, the 87-year-old chief priest of the Lahaina Jodo Mission, a Buddhist temple of the Jodo-shu sect located in Lahaina, western Maui. "But the wind that day was abnormal," he said.

The wildfire caused the door of the temple's main hall to break around 3 p.m. on Aug. 8. With a hot wind blowing, Hara evacuated with his wife, daughter and grandchild at the urging of police. The main hall and the three-story pagoda of the temple were destroyed by the fire.

Ai Hironaka, 46, a monk at the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, also recounted strong winds on the day the fire broke out. Hironaka was on his way home from buying food following a power outage, when he heard an explosion. He fled his home with clothes for two days and his passport, and evacuated to an acquaintance's home with his wife and children.

