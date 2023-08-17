N. Korea May Be Preparing ICBM Launch: S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--South Korea's National Intelligence Service reported to the country's parliament on Thursday that there are signs North Korea is preparing to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile to coincide with a trilateral summit of Japan, the United States and South Korea later this week.

The intelligence agency also noted the possibility of North Korea launching a military reconnaissance satellite again between late this month and early next month, a South Korean lawmaker told reporters.

According to the lawmaker, the agency pointed to active vehicle movements in areas including the Pyongyang suburb of Sanumdong, where missile production facilities are located.

The agency said North Korea is expected to conduct experiments, such as firing a missile capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons.

The Japan-U.S.-South Korea summit will be held in the United States on Friday local time. Ways to deal with North Korea are expected to be high on the agenda.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]