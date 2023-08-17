Bon Holiday Expressway Traffic below 90 Pct of Pre-Pandemic Level

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Traffic on expressways across Japan during the country's "Bon" summer holiday stood below 90 pct of the pre-pandemic level, data from four expressway operators showed Thursday.

According to the data, the average daily traffic volume in 40 major sections in the eight days through Wednesday grew 7 pct from a year earlier to 44,100 vehicles to stand at 89 pct of the level for the Aug. 7-14 period in 2019.

The operators also reported that traffic jams of 10 kilometers or more occurred 261 times, up from 193 but far lower than the prior forecast of 438 due to the effects of Typhoon Lan, which hit the archipelago during the period.

Jams of at least 30 kilometers occurred 14 times, up from 10.

The worst was a 48.9-kilometer congestion from near the Hachioji Junction in Tokyo on the "inner loop" of the Ken-O Expressway around 9:50 a.m. on Aug. 10, followed by a 45.5-kilometer stretch from near the Uenohara Interchange in Yamanashi Prefecture on the westbound route of the Chuo Expressway around 7:25 a.m. on Friday.

