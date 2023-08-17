Chinese, Russian Warships Pass between Okinawa Islands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--A total of 11 Chinese and Russian naval vessels passed through waters between the main island of Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, and Miyako Island in Okinawa toward the East China Sea on Thursday, the Japanese Defense Ministry's Joint Staff Office said.

This was apparently part of the ongoing "joint patrol" by China and Russia. Such a joint patrol was conducted for the third straight year, but sailing between the islands was seen for the first time.

The move was "clearly intended as a demonstration against our country and is of grave concern in terms of security," a Defense Ministry official said.

According to the ministry, 10 of the 11 Chinese and Russian vessels passed through the Soya Strait off the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido on July 28 and 29, and the other, a Chinese intelligence-gathering ship, joined later.

After passing through the Soya Strait, the vessels are believed to have conducted tactical exercises in the Bering Sea and waters around Alaska.

