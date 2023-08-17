2 DPFP Leadership Candidates Differ on Stance toward LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--The two candidates for the Democratic Party for the People's Sept. 2 leadership election showed different stances toward the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, in their separate interviews with reporters on Thursday.

Incumbent DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki said that the opposition party should seek cooperation beyond the boundaries of ruling and opposition parties, with a policy-based approach.

Acting DPFP head Seiji Maehara said that it was important to seek cooperation among parties other than the LDP and the Japanese Communist Party.

In the next election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament, Tamaki pledged to increase the DPFP's Lower House seats and the number of votes for the party under the proportional representation system, both by 20 pct.

"I want to field (candidates) wherever possible to gain proportional representation votes," Tamaki said.

