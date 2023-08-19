Tokyo Aiming to Eliminate Areas Congested with Wooden Houses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government is working to reduce the areas where old wooden houses are concentrated to zero in the 2040s in preparation for a major earthquake that could strike the Japanese capital.

As of 2020, Tokyo had some 8,600 hectares of such areas that are expected to suffer particularly severe damage in the event of a large quake. In the major quake that shook Tokyo and surrounding areas a century ago, some 92,000 people were killed in the fire that broke out in such areas.

When central Tokyo was rebuilt after the 1923 quake, disaster-afflicted people and reconstruction workers built houses in surrounding areas, which are said to be the origin of the current areas with many old wooden houses.

After the end of World War II, the metropolitan government planned large-scale redevelopment, including in areas with many wooden houses.

But the effort was left undone in most areas due to funding difficulties. "Areas that were spared from the disaster and war have been left behind," a metropolitan official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]