Yamaguchi Town OKs N-Fuel Storage Facility Surveys

Kaminoseki, Yamaguchi Pref., Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The town of Kaminoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, will accept a proposal from Chugoku Electric Power Co. to conduct surveys for the possible construction of an interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in the town, its mayor, Tetsuo Nishi, said Friday.

The town informed Chugoku Electric of its acceptance.

At the beginning of the day's extraordinary session of the town's assembly, Nishi said the town faces the need to secure revenues amid its tough financial situation.

Stressing that the town is just accepting the surveys, the mayor said, "We're not making any judgment on the pros and cons of the facility."

"We'll seek thorough and easily understandable explanations (from Chugoku Electric) including through briefings for local residents," he also said.

