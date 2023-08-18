Yamaguchi Town OKs Surveys for N-Fuel Storage Facility

Newsfrom Japan

Kaminoseki, Yamaguchi Pref., Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The town of Kaminoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, has decided to accept a proposal from Chugoku Electric Power Co. to conduct surveys jointly with Kansai Electric Power Co. for the possible construction of an interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in the town, its mayor, Tetsuo Nishi, said Friday.

Only three of the 10 members of the town's assembly opposed the proposal at an extraordinary assembly meeting on the day.

At the beginning of the meeting, Nishi said the town faces the need to secure revenues amid its tough financial situation.

The mayor emphasized that the acceptance of the surveys does not imply a judgment on the pros and cons of such a facility.

"I feel it's my duty to pass on a sustainable Kaminoseki to the next generation," he said.

