Yamaguchi Town to Accept N-Fuel Interim Storage Plan

Kaminoseki, Yamaguchi Pref., Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The town of Kaminoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, should accept a proposal to conduct surveys for the possible construction of an interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in the town, its mayor, Tetsuo Nishi, said Friday.

The mayor expressed the stance at the day's extraordinary session of the town's assembly.

As a majority of members of the assembly are in support of the plan, the mayor is expected to announce that the town will accept it ultimately.

Chugoku Electric Power Co. plans to build the storage facility within a site in the town where it is preparing to construct a nuclear power plant. On Aug. 2, the power utility proposed conducting drilling, literature and other surveys for the storage facility construction within the site jointly with Kansai Electric Power Co.

Since the March 2011 nuclear accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 plant in northeastern Japan, preparatory work to build the nuclear plant in Kaminoseki has stalled and nuclear plant-related subsidies for the town have been slashed. After the town asked Chugoku Electric to come up with a local revitalization proposal, the utility proposed building the facility to temporarily store spent nuclear fuel coming from nuclear power plants until it is brought to a reprocessing plant.

