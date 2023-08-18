U.N. Security Council Discusses Human Rights in N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. Security Council held an open meeting to discuss the human rights situation in North Korea for the first time in six years Thursday at the request of Japan, the United States and other countries.

In the meeting, calls were made for North Korea to immediately return Japanese abductees and to halt its nuclear and missile development programs that have been implemented at the expense of the welfare of its people.

Meanwhile, China and Russia expressed dissatisfaction with the meeting.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, who joined the meeting online, said North Korean nationals, including children, are forced to work to "support the military apparatus of the state and its ability to build weapons."

On Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago, he said: "I sympathize deeply with the families of those who were abducted or disappeared, and who now are or would be aged in their 80s and 90s. It is imperative that we exert all efforts to ensure some measure of justice, before it is too late."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]