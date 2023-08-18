Peru Issues Silver Coin Marking 150 Years of Ties with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Central Reserve Bank of Peru said Thursday that a silver coin commemorating the 150th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the country and Japan has been put on sale.

Measuring 37 millimeters in diameter, the coin with a face value of 1 sol, or about 39 yen, has on its back the designs of Japan's Mount Fuji and Peru's Machu Picchu, both famous UNESCO World Heritage sites, and the words "150th anniversary" in Japanese.

The Peruvian central bank plans to issue up to 5,000 pieces of the coin, with each selling for 147 soles. The two countries are set to mark the 150th anniversary on Monday.

Peru's Foreign Ministry said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that the two nations' friendly and cooperative relations are at an outstanding level.

In 1873, Peru became the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with Japan. Japan was the first Asian nation to have diplomatic ties with Peru.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]