Minimum Wage Hikes in 24 Japan Prefectures to Top Suggestions

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Minimum hourly wages in 24 of Japan's 47 prefectures are set to be raised higher than 39-41 yen as suggested for fiscal 2023 by an advisory panel to the government, amid soaring prices and labor shortages.

In the year that began last April, the weighted nationwide average of minimum wages will rise by 43 yen from the previous year to 1,004 yen, the labor ministry said Friday.

Minimum wages will exceed 1,000 yen in eight prefectures, up from three in fiscal 2022.

The new minimum wages will take effect in stages beginning Oct. 1.

Shimane and Saga will raise their minimum wages by 47 yen, the largest and 7-8 yen more than suggested. The new minimum wages will be 904 yen in Shimane and 900 yen in Saga.

