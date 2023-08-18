Some Minimum Wage Hikes in Japan to Top Govt Recommendation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Minimum hourly wages in some Japanese prefectures are set to be raised by significantly more than suggested by an advisory panel to the government.

Several prefectures decided on a larger minimum wage increase than the recommended margin of 39-41 yen, amid soaring prices.

The new minimum wages for fiscal 2023, which began last April, will take effect in stages beginning Oct. 1.

Shimane will raise its minimum wage by 47 yen to 904 yen. The decision to increase the minimum wage by 7 yen more than the recommended amount reflects tough living conditions for workers due to higher prices and a focus on narrowing disparities with prefectures touting high wages.

Among prefectures with the lowest current minimum wage of 853 yen, Okinawa will implement a rise of 43 yen to 896 yen, Akita and Miyazaki will have an increase of 44 yen to 897 yen, while Aomori and Nagasaki will boost the level by 45 yen to 898 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]