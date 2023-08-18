Japan's Princess Kako to Visit Peru in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, will make an official visit to Peru in early November, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

The South American country extended an invitation late last month, as this year marks the 150th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Japan and Peru.

Princess Kako is slated to meet the Peruvian president during the roughly 10-day trip. It will be her second official foreign tour, after visiting Austria and Hungary in 2019.

The agency also said Princess Akiko of Mikasa will make an unofficial visit to France and Switzerland on Sept. 9-19.

Princess Akiko will attend Japan's matches against Chile and England in the Rugby World Cup in France, at the request of the Japan Rugby Football Union, in which she serves as honorary president.

