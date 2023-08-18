Japanese Wheelchair Tennis Star Oda Sets 4 Guinness Records

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese wheelchair tennis star Tokito Oda clinched four Guinness World Records entries with his recent victories in two of the sport's four major tournaments, Guinness World Records said on its website on Friday.

In June, Oda won the French Open wheelchair men's singles title, becoming the youngest winner of both the competition and a Grand Slam tournament in the category at the age of 17 years and 33 days.

Following his French Open victory, Oda claimed top spot in world rankings, becoming the youngest-ever wheelchair tennis player to achieve this feat.

He also became the youngest winner of the Wimbledon wheelchair men's singles title in July.

According to the website, Oda said that he was "simply delighted" as he had strived to set a Guinness World Record, following the many successes of compatriot Shingo Kunieda, who retired earlier this year after a long and illustrious wheelchair tennis career.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]