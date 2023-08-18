New COVID-19 Cases in Japan Fall for 2nd Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan in the week through Sunday fell for the second straight week, a health ministry tally showed Friday.

In the week, a total of 67,070 new cases were reported from about 5,000 regularly monitored medical institutions across the country, with the average per institution at 14.16, down from the previous week's 15.81.

Among the country's 47 prefectures, the average was highest in Saga, at 24.59, followed by Ishikawa, at 21.06, Tottori, at 20.76, and Aichi, at 20.70.

