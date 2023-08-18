Japan, ASEAN to Step Up Cooperation in Resource Recycling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan will step up its cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in recycling resources from discarded home appliances, it was learned Friday.

Japan aims to increase the amount of resources collected, including by offering Japanese companies' technologies.

As minerals used in home appliances, such as copper and nickel, are produced in a limited number of areas in the world, Japan hopes to diversify its suppliers for economic security.

Strengthening recycling cooperation will be included in an economic cooperation plan for the next 10 years that Japan and ASEAN economic ministers will adopt at a meeting in Indonesia on Tuesday.

In the field of resource recycling, the two sides will launch a Japan-ASEAN circular economy initiative to promote training in the extraction of minerals from circuit boards, as well as the development of related human resources.

