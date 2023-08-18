Japanese NPO Members Arrive in Maui for Wildfire Relief

Newsfrom Japan

Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Members of a Japanese nonprofit organization have arrived on the Hawaiian island of Maui to provide aid to those affected by a massive wildfire.

"We'll check the current situation, distribute necessary goods, assess how we can be useful, and do what we have to do," Junko Utsumi from the foreign operations division of Peace Winds Japan said Thursday.

After arriving on Wednesday, Utsumi and two other members inspected Lahaina in western Maui, which was heavily damaged by the wildfire.

"The whole area is burnt," Utsumi said. "I think it may take several years to rebuild the communities there."

"We want to help community reconstruction by spreading support," said another member, photographer Shimon Kondo.

