Japan Express Train Passengers during Bon Holiday Up 37 Pct

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The number of passengers on express and limited express trains during this summer's "bon" holiday period in Japan rose 37 pct from a year earlier, data from six Japan Railways companies showed Friday.

In the eight-day period through Thursday, a total of some 9,355,000 people used such trains, including Shinkansen bullet trains, on 46 major sections of JR lines. The figure was roughly 80 pct of the level in 2018, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the period, the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines were partially suspended on Tuesday due to the effects of Typhoon Lan, which made landfall in the Kinki western region, and on Wednesday and Thursday, due to heavy rain in the central prefecture of Shizuoka.

Each of the six JR firms recorded a year-on-year increase in the number of holiday passengers. Passenger volume was especially high on Aug. 11 and Monday due to people traveling to and from destinations, respectively.

"Growth in the number of passengers was limited as some customers refrained from going out" due to the typhoon, said an official at East Japan Railway Co., or JR East.

