New HIV Carriers Found in 2022 Hit 20-Year Low

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The combined number of new AIDS patients and other HIV carriers found in Japan in 2022 came to 884, below 1,000 for the first time since 2003, the health ministry said Friday.

The tally shrank for the sixth straight year to the lowest level in 20 years.

As the figure may not reflect the actual situation after testing opportunities decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the health ministry is calling on people at risk of infection to take HIV tests.

According to the ministry, the number of new AIDS patients fell by 63 from the previous year to 252, and that of other new HIV carriers dropped by 110 to 632.

Of the total, 570 were infected through homosexual contact, and 153 through heterosexual contact. People in their 30s were the most common age group with 307 cases.

