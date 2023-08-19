N-Plant Water Release Not Discussed at Japan-S. Korea Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Camp David, Maryland, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol did not discuss Tokyo's plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea at a meeting in the United States Friday, the two leaders said.

South Korea has expressed support for a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency that said the water release plan is consistent with international safety standards.

Yoon told a press conference after the meeting with Kishida at the Camp David U.S. presidential retreat that he trusts the results of the IAEA's examination.

Kishida and Yoon agreed to promote efforts to improve relations between their countries.

The two leaders also confirmed that Japan and South Korea will hold subcabinet-level strategic and economic meetings later this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]