Japan, U.S., S. Korea Leaders Vow to Enhance Security Cooperation

Camp David, Maryland, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol agreed to bring the three countries' security cooperation to "new heights" at a summit at the Camp David U.S. presidential retreat near Washington Friday.

The three countries will hold trilateral meetings between their leaders, foreign ministers, defense ministers and national security advisers at least annually.

The Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. and South Korean militaries will hold multi-domain trilateral exercises on a regular basis to enhance their coordinated capabilities and cooperation.

The leaders agreed that the three countries will "consult with each other in an expeditious manner to coordinate their responses to regional challenges, provocations, and threats that affect our collective interests and security."

Kishida told a joint news conference with Biden and Yoon that the three leaders have declared a new era of partnership. "We will continue to work to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the three countries in order to safeguard a free and open international order based on the rule of law," Kishida said.

