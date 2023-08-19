Kishida to Visit Fukushima N-Plant on Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that he will visit the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant on Sunday over the country's plan to release treated water from the disaster-crippled plant into the ocean.

"It is an issue that cannot be put off," Kishida told reporters in Washington, referring to the water discharge from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant.

"We have reached the final stage in which the government should make a decision," he said.

Kishida is considering convening a ministerial meeting on Tuesday to decide the timing of the water release, government officials said.

The water release is expected to start as soon as this month, people familiar with the matter said.

