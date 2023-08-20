Colorized Photos of 1923 Tokyo Quake to Be on Display

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--A University of Tokyo professor is working on a project to colorize photographs of the major earthquake that struck the Japanese capital and surrounding areas a century ago and create a 3D map of the quake-hit areas.

Those photos and map will be displayed in an exhibition on the 1923 disaster set to start at the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo on Sept. 1.

Hidenori Watanabe, the professor of information design, said that he hopes his project "will inspire people to prepare for the next disaster."

Watanabe, who has been colorizing war- and disaster-related photos since 2016, posts colorized photos and their original black-and-white versions on X every day.

The exhibition will show off colorized versions of 10 photos, including of the Nakamise shopping street in Tokyo's Asakusa district that was under reconstruction and of tsunami damage to Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, near the capital.

