Japan to Make Decision on N-Plant Water Release Tues.

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is planning to convene a ministerial meeting on Tuesday to decide when to begin releasing treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, people familiar with the matter said Saturday.

Ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit the disaster-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant on Sunday. He also plans to meet Masanobu Sakamoto, head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, known as Zengyoren, on Monday.

The government is considering beginning the water discharge as early as this month.

"The release is an issue that cannot be put off in order to proceed with the decommissioning (of the nuclear plant) and the reconstruction of Fukushima," Kishida told reporters in Washington on Friday. "We have reached the final stage in which the government should make a decision."

During his visit to the Fukushima plant, the prime minister is expected to inspect facilities such as the Advanced Liquid Processing System, or ALPS, which removes radioactive materials from water, and meet with officials.

