Japan Likely to Decide When to Release N-Plant Water Tuesday

Fukushima, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to convene a ministerial meeting as early as Tuesday to decide when to start releasing treated water from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean, people familiar with the matter said.

Speaking to reporters after a visit to the nuclear plant in Fukushima Prefecture Sunday, Kishida signaled an intention to meet with Masanobu Sakamoto, head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, known as Zengyoren, as early as Monday to discuss the water release.

The government plans to start releasing the treated water from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant as early as this month.

"Calm responses based on scientific knowledge are spreading internationally," Kishida said, indicating that the time is becoming ripe to start the discharge.

Local fishermen oppose the water release. Kishida said the government needs to pay due heed to the concerns of fishermen continuously as the release of the treated water is a long-term effort.

