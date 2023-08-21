CDP Mulling Bill Limiting PM's Power to Dissolve Lower House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is planning to submit a bill to restrict any arbitrary dissolution of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, by the prime minister for a snap general election.

Hoping to submit such a bill as soon as to an extraordinary Diet session this autumn, the CDP is currently considering several proposals, one of which would require the cabinet to notify the Lower House in advance of the dissolution date and the reason for dissolving the chamber.

Another proposal currently being discussed would require Diet deliberations on the dissolution to be held if requested by at least a quarter of Lower House members.

By introducing stricter dissolution procedures, the opposition party aims to highlight its efforts to prevent such power of the prime minister from being abused.

The power to dissolve the Lower House has been regarded as the prime minister's exclusive prerogative and trump card.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]