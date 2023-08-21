Japan Plans 1st Follow-Up Surveys on Preschool Education

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s education ministry plans to conduct its first follow-up surveys of some 10,000 5-year-old children from fiscal 2024 to confirm the effects of early childhood education.

The surveys will examine the content of education that children receive at kindergartens or nursery schools, and check their academic performance until they reach the fourth grade of elementary school.

The study will also look into long-term effects of preschool education, including those on children’s performance after they enter university or become adults, as well as on their abilities to earn money.

The ministry hopes to include 60 million yen in its draft budget request for fiscal 2024, which starts next April, as related expenses.

It aims to reflect its analyses of the surveys’ results in educational guidelines for elementary schools and kindergartens and also in childcare guidelines for nursery schools.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]