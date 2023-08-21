China Coast Guard Ships Leave Japanese Waters after Nearly 3 Days

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Chinese coast guard ships that entered Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, early Friday morning left the waters by Sunday night.

This was the 21st intrusion into Japanese waters off the Senkakus by official Chinese vessels this year.

The Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, four Haijing vessels entered Japanese waters around 2:10 a.m. Friday as they chased a Japanese fishing boat.

One of the four Chinese ships once left the Japanese waters before re-entering. All of the four left the waters by 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]