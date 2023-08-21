DPFP Leadership Race Officially Begins Ahead of Sept. 2 Vote

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--The opposition Democratic Party for the People's leadership race officially began on Monday, with the two candidates holding a joint press conference.

The main issues in the DPFP leadership election include the party's stance toward the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and cooperation with other opposition forces.

The outcome of the DPFP election may affect the landscape in the next election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, or Japan's parliament.

At the press conference, incumbent DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki, 54, who is seeking another term, said that he wants to "make the DPFP stronger and bigger by adhering to the principle of 'resolution over confrontation.'"

The other candidate, acting DPFP head Seiji Maehara, 61, said it was "important to seek a change of government by confronting the ruling parties through cooperation with other opposition parties while focusing on policies and standing on the 'non-LDP and non-JCP (Japanese Communist Party) principle."

