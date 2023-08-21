Car Thefts on Rise in Japan as Prices Remain High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Car thefts are on the rise in Japan as used car prices remain high, with some stolen cars being resold in the country after the vehicle identification numbers stamped on their engine compartments are changed, and others being illegally exported abroad.

In July last year, Aichi prefectural police in central Japan arrested two men, including a car dealer, on suspicion of fraud for allegedly getting a vehicle inspected after changing its identification number.

According to informed sources, the two, who escaped indictment, cut out the identification number of a car that had been destroyed in an accident and whose registration had been temporarily erased, and put it on a stolen car of the same model. The stolen car was then registered as the vehicle whose registration had been temporarily erased, and resold with a vehicle inspection certificate.

Last month, Aichi police arrested a Turkish man on suspicion of involvement in a similar case.

The police believe that there are many stolen cars on the used car market.

