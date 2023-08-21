Japan Industry Minister Visits Yasukuni Shrine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura visited Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Monday, after skipping his visit to the Shinto shrine on the 78th anniversary last Tuesday of Japan's surrender in World War II.

Since assuming his first ministerial post in 2019, Nishimura has been visiting the shrine around the Aug. 15 war anniversary.

Yasukuni Shrine is regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism by neighboring countries including China and South Korea as it honors war criminals along with the war dead.

Speaking to reporters, Nishimura said he paid a visit to the shrine after a 49th-day Buddhist memorial service for his father, who passed away on July 2, was held.

