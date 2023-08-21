Season's 1st Saury Fetches 200,000 Yen per kg at Toyosu

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--This season's first batch of saury, a taste of autumn in Japan, fetched a new record wholesale price of 200,000 yen per kilogram, or 25,000 yen per fish, at Tokyo's Toyosu market Monday, reflecting poor catches.

The first saury price, for fish weighing around 120 to 130 grams each, shot up from 120,000 yen per kilogram last year, for fish weighing about 110 grams.

The first batch, totaling some 500 kilograms, was landed by small fishing boats at Hanasaki Port in Nemuro in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido and other ports by Saturday morning.

The arrival of the season's first saury was more than a month later than last year, but the amount of the first batch jumped from only about 1 kilogram last year.

This season's first saury price was as high as rarely seen even for bluefin tuna. "We want to stimulate the market as much as possible," said Yasuhiro Yamazaki, head of middle trader Yamaharu, which bought the saury.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]