Japan Panel Approves New Alzheimer's Drug

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel of Japan's health ministry Monday approved an Alzheimer's drug jointly developed by Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co. and U.S. partner Biogen Inc.

Lecanemab, sold as Leqembi in the United States, is the first Alzheimer's treatment confirmed effective in slowing the progression of symptoms.

The ministry is expected to give pharmaceutical approval of the drug soon. The product is seen coming into practical use within this year.

Alzheimer's disease is a condition in which a protein called amyloid beta accumulates in the brain, damaging nerve cells and weakening cognitive functions. Conventional drugs are effective in temporarily easing symptoms, but they cannot prevent affected brains from shrinking over time.

Lecanemab is believed to slow the progression of symptoms by removing amyloid beta. In a clinical trial, 18-month administration of the drug reduced the progression of symptoms by 27 pct in patients in the early stage of the disease compared with those given a placebo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]