Japan Preparing to Start Fukushima Water Release by End of Aug.

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is preparing to start releasing treated water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No.1 nuclear power plant into the ocean by the end of this month, informed sources said Monday.

The government is expected to convene a ministerial meeting on Tuesday to decide on a specific schedule for the treated water discharge from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant, which suffered a triple meltdown in March 2011 following a massive earthquake and tsunami.

On Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Masanobu Sakamoto, head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, known as Zengyoren, to emphasize the government's intention to make every effort to ensure safety and prevent potential reputational damage to the fisheries industry.

In 2015, the government and TEPCO promised fishermen in Fukushima Prefecture that they would not dispose of the treated water in any way without the consent of concerned parties.

Still, opposition to the treated water release remains among local fisheries workers.

