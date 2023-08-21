Japan to Start Fukushima Water Release as Early as Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan is expected to start the planned release of treated water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean as early as Thursday, sources said Monday.

The government will hold a ministerial meeting Tuesday to decide when to start the water discharge from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

Kishida stressed that he confirmed during a meeting earlier Monday with Masanobu Sakamoto, head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, known as Zengyoren, and other related officials, that local fisheries workers are "developing their understanding" on the water release.

Industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who also attended the meeting, told a press conference that the government's decision to hold the ministerial meeting came as it judged that it "gained a certain degree of understanding from concerned parties."

At the meeting with Zengyoren and other related parties, Kishida said, "We promise to take full responsibility for implementing necessary measures to allow fisheries workers to continue making a living until the completion of the decommissioning of the Fukushima plant and the treated water release."

