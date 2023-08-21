Japanese Anime Art Director Nizo Yamamoto Dies at 70

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Prominent Japanese anime art director Nizo Yamamoto died on Saturday from stomach cancer at the age of 70.

Yamamoto served as art director for many notable films including Hayao Miyazaki's "Castle in the Sky" and "Princess Mononoke," Isao Takahata's "Grave of the Fireflies," and Mamoru Hosoda's "The Girl Who Leapt Through Time."

Among anime creators and fans, he was especially known for his depiction of clouds, drawn with unique yet powerful brushstrokes.

In 2018, Nizo Yamamoto Art Museum opened in his hometown of Goto in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

