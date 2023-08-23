Local Govts Rush for Data on Spending by Foreign Visitors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Local governments in Japan are rushing to use data on spending by visitors from overseas, amid a recovery in inbound travel from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sumitomo Mitsui Card Co., which manages data on payments made with Visa-brand credit cards at about 2 million stores in Japan and offers big data, including on travel routes taken by foreign tourists and their spending, has already received inquiries from nearly 100 local governments in fiscal 2023, which started in April.

The company started selling big data to local governments in 2018. The data are provided after being anonymized and compiled by region and type of business.

Such data allow local governments to analyze consumption trends in detail, “visualize” markets and place targeted advertisements.

During the pandemic, local governments were mainly interested in trends in spending by domestic consumers, as the number of foreign visitors plummeted.

