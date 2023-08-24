Japanese Brokerage Firms Naming Female Presidents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Female presidents have been appointed to take the helm of Japanese brokerage firms one after another, reflecting increased momentum for gender diversity in managerial ranks in the country.

Yuko Seimei, 45, was promoted to president of major online financial service provider Monex Group Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, in June, after Tokai Tokyo Securities Co. in April named Naoko Kitagawa, 55, as president of the securities firm based in the central Japan city of Nagoya.

The appointments were in line with the Japanese government's target of women accounting for at least 30 pct of board members at companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section by 2030, which was included in a package of measures to promote gender equality adopted in June.

After working at a bank, Seimei joined Monex Group, where she was named president of affiliated online securities firm Monex Inc. to become the first female head of a major online broker in Japan, before being promoted to Monex Group chief.

"New values will not be generated without diversity," says Seimei, as she seeks to pursue corporate culture not constrained by gender, age or nationality.

