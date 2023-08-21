Japanese Emperor's Family Visits Villa for Summer

Newsfrom Japan

Nasu, Tochigi Pref., Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito's family arrived at a villa in the town of Nasu in the eastern prefecture of Tochigi on Monday to take a summer rest.

It is the first time in four years for the family to have a retreat at the Nasu Imperial Villa after refraining from such a trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, will stay at the villa until early September.

After arriving at East Japan Railway Co.'s Nasushiobara Station on a Shinkansen bullet train around 3:30 p.m., the family interacted for some 10 minutes with people who had gathered around the station.

In the early evening, the family walked around the "omeitei" wooden pavilion within the villa premises.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]